Deborah Jenkins Comes to The Gateway Playhouse

On Saturday May 6th at 7pm at The Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ, Deborah will take us on a journey discovering many aspects of love through popular song full of great storytelling in " I Believe In Love". The show is musically directed by Broadway World Award recipient John McMahon and directed by 11 time Broadway World Award recipient Kelly Briggs.

This performance will be a fundraising event for the Gateway Playhouse. Deborah, along with husband James Dalfonso and a small group of friends helped to save and rebuild the 100 year old playhouse which had its Grand Opening in 2017 and continues to grow and thrive in the region.

For tickets please call 609-653-0553 or online at www.gatewaybythebay.org