Danielle Illario Will Perform a Facebook Live Concert For MPAC

MPAC's next Facebook Live concert will take place on Friday, May 22 at 12:30 pm, featuring jazz singer Danielle Illario.

The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10. MPAC airs a new live concert every Friday. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC's Facebook as well as the MPAC website.

Information about Danielle is available at https://www.danielleillario.com/

