Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Danielle Illario Will Perform a Facebook Live Concert For MPAC

Article Pixel May. 21, 2020  
Danielle Illario Will Perform a Facebook Live Concert For MPAC

MPAC's next Facebook Live concert will take place on Friday, May 22 at 12:30 pm, featuring jazz singer Danielle Illario.

The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10. MPAC airs a new live concert every Friday. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC's Facebook as well as the MPAC website.

Information about Danielle is available at https://www.danielleillario.com/


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!
  • Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced