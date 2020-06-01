Dance Art Creative Center Presents YOU'VE GOT HAIL MAIL Online in June
Dance Art Creative Center has announced that it will present live virtual presentations of the uproariously funny You've Got Hate Mail.
A hilarious broadband comedy of errors, You've Got Hate Mail takes an hysterical look at the world on on-line hook-ups and break-ups. In You've Got Hate Mail, love "bytes" all when an extra-marital affair goes horribly wrong, thanks to a juicy e-mail sent to the wrong mailbox. The story is told entirely in e-mails from laptop computers, although the play still manages to have an unforgettable chase scene fueled by cell phones and PDAs.
You've Got Hate Mail features the talents of a rotating cast of actors from New Jersey and New York including: Shari Cohen, Michael Gardiner, Cassandra Guglielmo, Ellen Revesz, Ilana Schimmel, Laurence Wallace, and other SPECIAL GUESTS!
Enjoy a 'parent's night out' in your own home! Shows are Thursdays June 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 9:00pm.
For tickets / more info please visit www.DanceArtCreativeCenter.net