Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dan and Claudia Zanes Will Perform A Family-Friendly Concert At Nassau Presbyterian Church

The performance is on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00 PM.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Dan and Claudia Zanes Will Perform A Family-Friendly Concert At Nassau Presbyterian Church

Discover "the gold standard in kids' music" (NPR) when Grammy Award-winning children's performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes present a fun-filled afternoon at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00 p.m. The duo will perform Dan's greatest hits as well as folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook, 'Dan Zanes House Party! A Family Roots Music Treasury." All ages are welcome to sing and dance along to this highly interactive, celebratory community concert.

People magazine calls Dan Zanes "the crown prince of contemporary kid's music," and Time calls him "the family-music genre's most outspoken and eloquent advocate." The New York Times says their concerts "are always cause for celebration."
In lieu of tickets, each attendee is asked to please bring one food item to support Arm in Arm's Valentines for Food Drive. Suggested food items include canned low-fructose fruit, canned low-sodium vegetables, canned tuna, salmon, chicken, or chili, canned beans or 1 lb. of dried beans. No glass containers, please. Monetary donations to Arm in Arm will also be accepted.

Nassau Presbyterian Church is located at 61 Nassau Street in Princeton. For more information, nassauchurch.org




Center Players Presents THE PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE Next Month Photo
Center Players Presents THE PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE Next Month
Center Players presents Neil Simon’s classic comedy The Prisoner of Second Avenue as its first production of 2023.  Directed by award-winning filmmaker and playwright Anthony Marinelli of Manalapan, the production will run from Feb. 10-26th at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold.
Camille Thurman Kicks Off New Partnership Between Jazz At Princeton And McCarter Theatre I Photo
Camille Thurman Kicks Off New Partnership Between Jazz At Princeton And McCarter Theatre In February
Jazz at Princeton University, helmed by acclaimed saxophonist/composer Rudresh Mahanthappa, and the McCarter Theatre kick off a new partnership on Saturday, February 11 with “For the Love of It,” a concert celebrating life, love, and culture through diverse musical styles and composers.
PEAK Performances to Release Films of Five Premieres Directed by Alla Kovgan Photo
PEAK Performances to Release Films of Five Premieres Directed by Alla Kovgan
On January 19, PEAK Performances will release Alla Kovgan’s innovative films of five works premiered at the Alexander Kasser Theater at Montclair State University in the 2021-22 season.
MCCCs Kelsey Theatre Kicks Off 2023 With AN IDEAL HUSBAND Photo
MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Kicks Off 2023 With AN IDEAL HUSBAND
Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre kicks off 2023 with Shakespeare 70s production of Oscar Wilde's “An Ideal Husband” weekends January 20 through 29. Kelsey Theatre is located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. 

More Hot Stories For You


Camille Thurman Kicks Off New Partnership Between Jazz At Princeton And McCarter Theatre In FebruaryCamille Thurman Kicks Off New Partnership Between Jazz At Princeton And McCarter Theatre In February
January 13, 2023

Jazz at Princeton University, helmed by acclaimed saxophonist/composer Rudresh Mahanthappa, and the McCarter Theatre kick off a new partnership on Saturday, February 11 with “For the Love of It,” a concert celebrating life, love, and culture through diverse musical styles and composers.
PEAK Performances to Release Films of Five Premieres Directed by Alla KovganPEAK Performances to Release Films of Five Premieres Directed by Alla Kovgan
January 13, 2023

On January 19, PEAK Performances will release Alla Kovgan’s innovative films of five works premiered at the Alexander Kasser Theater at Montclair State University in the 2021-22 season.
MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Kicks Off 2023 With AN IDEAL HUSBANDMCCC's Kelsey Theatre Kicks Off 2023 With AN IDEAL HUSBAND
January 13, 2023

Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre kicks off 2023 with Shakespeare 70s production of Oscar Wilde's “An Ideal Husband” weekends January 20 through 29. Kelsey Theatre is located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. 
State Theatre New Jersey Presents FREESTYLE FLASHBACKState Theatre New Jersey Presents FREESTYLE FLASHBACK
January 13, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey and Fever Records present Freestyle Flashback, featuring freestyle artists from the '80s and '90s on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$134.  
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE To Open South Camden Theatre's 18th SeasonTHE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE To Open South Camden Theatre's 18th Season
January 12, 2023

South Camden Theatre Company has announced the opening of their 2023 theatre season with a wacky, wonderful comedy, “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” that has a clear, heartwarming message about acceptance, social struggles and self-awareness. 
share