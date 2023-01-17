Dan and Claudia Zanes Will Perform A Family-Friendly Concert At Nassau Presbyterian Church

Discover "the gold standard in kids' music" (NPR) when Grammy Award-winning children's performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes present a fun-filled afternoon at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00 p.m. The duo will perform Dan's greatest hits as well as folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook, 'Dan Zanes House Party! A Family Roots Music Treasury." All ages are welcome to sing and dance along to this highly interactive, celebratory community concert.

People magazine calls Dan Zanes "the crown prince of contemporary kid's music," and Time calls him "the family-music genre's most outspoken and eloquent advocate." The New York Times says their concerts "are always cause for celebration."

In lieu of tickets, each attendee is asked to please bring one food item to support Arm in Arm's Valentines for Food Drive. Suggested food items include canned low-fructose fruit, canned low-sodium vegetables, canned tuna, salmon, chicken, or chili, canned beans or 1 lb. of dried beans. No glass containers, please. Monetary donations to Arm in Arm will also be accepted.

Nassau Presbyterian Church is located at 61 Nassau Street in Princeton. For more information, nassauchurch.org