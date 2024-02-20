Danú To Perform at Stockton University in March

Danú, one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles from historic County Waterford, will be on Stockton University's Performing Arts Center main stage performing their biggest hits at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

The group's standing-room-only concerts throughout Ireland are true events featuring high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire.

For more than two decades, Danú's players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums.

Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to the group's native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience. Danú's popular recordings are available on the Shanachie label and live performances are often broadcast on NPR, the CBC and the BBC.

Tickets are $40 for the general public; $38 for senior citizens; $35 for Stockton University alumni; $30 for Stockton staff and faculty; $18 for children (12 and under); and $10 for Stockton students. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more people is also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stockton.edu/pac. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.