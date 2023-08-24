DISASTER! The Musical Comes to Surflight

Surflight Theatre will be continuing their 2023 Season with the hilarious musical comedy, Disaster!. Disaster! is a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy. It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. From the unusual mind of Sirius XM Broadway Channel’s (and Surflight Alum) Seth Rudetsky. Whatever it is, the way you tell your story online can make all the difference.

Jonathan Van Dyke (Director/Choreographer) is thrilled to be back in Beach Haven! Previous Surflight credits include: The Savannah Sipping Society and ShBoom! Life Could Be a Dream. As a director and choreographer his work includes productions of A Funny Thing/ Forum, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Putnam County Spelling Bee, Closer Than Ever, The Wiz, Boeing, Boeing, West Side Story, Jerry’s Girls, I Love a Piano, Beehive, Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Music of Neil Sedaka, Cinderella, Pippin, The Hot Shoe Shuffle, and most recently Disenchanted. A member of the Dramatists Guild, he has written the plays Totally Electric, the award winning Spring at the Willowbrook Inn starring Greg Louganis and Wesley Eure and Holiday Incorporated, a seasonal show presented annually which has recently been adapted into a storybook. He is a Creative Director of Van Dyke Productions, specializing in entertainment for special events and commercial production. Surflight is very proud to have him return for Disaster!. The show will also feature Musical Direction by Ricky Pope, Scenic Design by Chris Strangfeld, Sound Design by David Ciolorito, Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro, Costume Design by Jessica McGovern, Wig Design by Christa Steiner.

Disaster! will star Danny Crowe (Most recently seen at Surflight as Freddie in Chess and Piquant in The Fields of Ambrosia) as Chad and Noah Lyon (most recently seen as Shakespeare in Something Rotten, Plato/Macavity in Cats at City Springs Theatre, Bob Wallace in White Christmas at Surflight) as Scott, Tim Steiner as Professor Ted Scheider (Recent credits: Surflight’s Escape to Margaritaville, Fields of Ambrosia and Scrooge in Ebenezer), Mike Brennan as Tony (Escape to Margaritaville, Chess, The Addams Family), Gabriela Moncivais as Marianne (Margie Frake in State Fair), Alison Nusbaum as Sister Mary Downy (Commissioner Doyle in Annie Warbucks, Shelby in Steel Pier, Bea in Something Rotten, Martha in White Christmas), Margaret Shafer as Shirley (Broadway Revival of The Sound of Music, First National Tour of Kiss Me, Kate) Michael McAssey as Maury (Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors), Dwan Hayes as Levora (Escape to Margaritaville, Mame), Larissa Klinger as Jackie (Baskerville) and Mark James as Ben/Lisa (The Addams Family). Others in the cast will also include Surflight’s Resident Company: Kyle Atkinson, Rhagan Carter, Marc Christopher, Madeline Dunn, Jack Lynch, Gina Marcinkowski, and Isaiah Tucker.

2023 Season sponsored by Bay Magazine and The Cheese Shoppe, Surf City.