DINO RANCH LIVE Comes to NJPAC in May

Dino Ranch Live is coming to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 1PM. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their loveable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.



For the first time ever, Disney Junior's Dino Ranch comes to with a fun-filled, action-packed live show. Dino Ranch follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as they tackle life in a fantastical, "pre-westoric" setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life while they navigate the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.



"We are turning Dino Ranch into an epic, live adventure that audiences will never forget. I'm so excited to bring the successful TV series and family-favorite elements from the show to life on stage for what will be the first live theatre experience for many young fans," Richard Lewis, writer, and director of Dino Ranch Live and CEO of Fierylight said.



Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 3, 2023. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.