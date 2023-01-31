Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DINO RANCH LIVE Comes to NJPAC in May

The event is on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 1:00PM.

Jan. 31, 2023  
DINO RANCH LIVE Comes to NJPAC in May

Dino Ranch Live is coming to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 1PM. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their loveable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio.

For the first time ever, Disney Junior's Dino Ranch comes to with a fun-filled, action-packed live show. Dino Ranch follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as they tackle life in a fantastical, "pre-westoric" setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life while they navigate the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.

"We are turning Dino Ranch into an epic, live adventure that audiences will never forget. I'm so excited to bring the successful TV series and family-favorite elements from the show to life on stage for what will be the first live theatre experience for many young fans," Richard Lewis, writer, and director of Dino Ranch Live and CEO of Fierylight said.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 3, 2023. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.




State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This Weekend Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This Weekend
State Theatre New Jersey presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
Bergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With Tony Hit Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WR Photo
Bergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With Tony Hit Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will continue its 90th season on Saturday, February 18 with the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.
New Jersey Symphony Announces 2023–24 Season Photo
New Jersey Symphony Announces 2023–24 Season
The New Jersey Symphony has announced its 101st season highlighting Music Director Xian Zhang's ambitious vision to explore the musical heritage of the American orchestral works.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This WeekendState Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This Weekend
January 30, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
Bergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With Tony Hit Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGBergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With Tony Hit Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
January 27, 2023

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will continue its 90th season on Saturday, February 18 with the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.
New Jersey Symphony Announces 2023–24 SeasonNew Jersey Symphony Announces 2023–24 Season
January 27, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony has announced its 101st season highlighting Music Director Xian Zhang's ambitious vision to explore the musical heritage of the American orchestral works.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Open at Bergen County Players in FebruaryTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Open at Bergen County Players in February
January 27, 2023

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will continue its 90th season on Saturday, February 18 with the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.
New Jersey Repertory Company Presents THE SHOT in AprilNew Jersey Repertory Company Presents THE SHOT in April
January 26, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep,” located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, will present Robin Gerber's new play THE SHOT, April 6 – 23, 2023 in its Studio Theatre. THE SHOT will star Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Sharon Lawrence (Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof).
share