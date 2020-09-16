Crossroads Theatre Company Announces 2020-2021 Season

The season will kick off with a Family Day for members on October 4 who will get a sneak peak of the season on-line.

Crossroads Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season that kicks off October 6 will consist of a schedule of on-line (closed-captioned) and live theatrical productions, town hall conversations and fundraising events from its home stages at The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) as well as from the stages of several of Crossroads producing partners around the U.S. and globally, Crossroads Theatre Company announced today.

The season will kick off with a Family Day for members on October 4 who will get a sneak peak of the season on-line.

Appropriately titled Stages of Change, Crossroads nine-month season is the culmination of much thought, empathy and ingenuity against the challenging backdrop of COVID-19, social justice and social distancing. "The advent of a new normal compelled us to design a way to channel our very important stories and voices of the African Diaspora to our supporters and audiences," said Anthony P. Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. "Particularly in this moment of chaos, division, and derision the purpose of Crossroads existence is more important than ever," Carter added.

Winner of a Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in America, Crossroads is recognized as one of this nation's most important creative contributors to the cannon of American plays and musicals. The programming being offered for the upcoming season will expand Crossroads' geographic reach nationally and internationally, while also maintaining its commitment to community.

"We must continue to stand true to our mission and purpose to educate, raise awareness, be a catalyst for thought, understanding, healing, change and bring folks together," said Ricardo Khan, Artistic Producing Consultant to Crossroads Theatre Company. "The slate of programming put together will spotlight the issues of our day including the power of voting against a backdrop of voter suppression, the importance of community activism against the backdrop of systemic injustice and the value of diverse voices being heard," Khan added.

The year 2020 has proven to be a very challenging year of uncertainty, loss and sadness. Crossroads Theatre Company is hopeful that the offerings of its new season will provide the respite people need to be entertained and hopeful for a brighter day. The 2020-2021 season consists of a combination of streamed, live and pre-recorded productions and activities. The live/streamed events include The Genesis Festival of New Plays and Voices and the A Night With Crossroads Gala in April. The season finale boasts the World Premiere of Freedom Rider by Murray Horwitz, Nathan Louis Jackson, Kathleen McGhee-Anderson, Ricardo Khan, and Nikkole Salter. The production commemorates the 60th anniversary of the freedom rides depicting the perilous journey of one of America's most significant civil rights issues. It will be a live performance dedicated to the late Congressman John R. Lewis.

A snapshot of Crossroads Theatre Company's monthly programming schedule for the season follows (See attachment for full-season programming):

Weeks 1 and 2 of every month - Pre-recorded distinguished productions and renowned artists from Crossroads' archives. This series kick off with Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, about the Rodney King verdict.

Week 3 of every month - Streaming of Young, Gifted and Emerging Artists from around the World co-presented in partnership with Crossroads' most popular global partners.

Four Tuesdays spread over the season will offer Conversations to Inspire - Streamed live from NBPAC public conversations will focus on pressing issues facing communities today. This series will be co-presented with the New Brunswick NAACP Oct. 27, Nov. 24, Jan. 26, March 24 and April 27.

For more information on Crossroads Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season, please visit www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org.

