Cornerstone Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Cornerstone Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL!

Lydia Rivera of Vernon has always had a passion for theatre with her first on stage performance being an ensemble member in "A Christmas Carol the musical" at Cornerstone. Lydia is very honored and proud to be directing this show that is near and dear to her heart. She wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy New Year.

Damian Vince of Vernon has also had his fair share of the stage. Recently Damian was "Homer" in VTHS production of "Charlotte's Web." He is very happy and excited to be assistant directing along side Lydia.

Sky Port of Vernon is the stage manager for the show and they could not be any happier! They also share a love for the theatre and you can most definitely find them helping out or performing. Recently Sky has directed and starred in "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Cornerstone and is super honored to be helping out Lydia and Damian.

The cast includes Frank Garruto, Louis Balsamo, Leanna Mentone, Damian Vince, Gavin Neukum, Jadyn O'Boyle, Matthew Dunn, Joseph Delanay, Madeline Kinney, Alyssa Doughty, Addison Smith, Molly Hankala, Katelyn Thienel, Al Davids, Gabriella Abbott, Cassia Bernie, Glianys Oritz, Carley Coulson, Caylee Kessler, Amelia Abbott, Laydon Abbot. Alayna Beltramine-Griffen, Emma Piedtodangelo, Emma Wlazowski, and Kylie Wlazowski. Who are all excited to be back on the stage (or to make their debut) this season at Cornerstone.

Performances will take place Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30pm.; Dec. 5 at 2 pm.; Dec. 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm.; and Dec. 12 at 2 pm. For the holiday season, Cornerstone Playhouse will be performing Michael A. Youngs' version of the Charles Dickens classic. Performances will take place Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30pm.; Dec. 5 at pm.; Dec. 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm.; and Dec. 12 at 2 pm at Cornerstone Playhouse, 74 Main Street Sussex, NJ 07461. Tickets can be purchased at mycptix.simpletix.com