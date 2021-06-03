Constantine Maroulis to Return to the Shore for Performances in June

The Tony-nominated leading actor of last month's All-Star Reunion of Rock of Ages, Constantine Maroulis will return to the Shore for performances on Wednesday, June 9, at the Arthur Pryor Bandshell on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, and Wednesday, June 16, at Bell Works in Holmdel. In addition to his appearances on Broadway in Rock of Ages, Constantine also starred in Jekyll and Hyde opposite Deborah Cox.

At the Axelrod, Constantine starred as Berger in the 50th Anniversary Concerts of HAIR, directed by Remember Jones, and performed in last summer's virtual concert series. Constantine will be appearing live with his band in a brand new show based on his favorite vintage rock songs as well as songs from his recently released album Until I'm Wanted.

Tickets start at $42. VIP tables for four available. For the complete schedule, visit AxelrodArtsCenter.com.

Axelrod patrons with ticket credits should call the box office to arrange reservations: 732-531-9106, Ext 14.