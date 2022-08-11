Constantine Maroulis Will Sing Foreigner and Journey at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands come together in one electrifying show starring American Idol icon and Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis. Foreigners Journey takes place at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 18 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park.

The repertoire of classic hits by Foreignerand Journey will provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. From heartwarming power ballads like "Faithfully" and "I Want to Know What Love Is" to anthems like "Hot Blooded," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Cold as Ice" and "Any Way You Want It," Foreigners Journey with Constantine Maroulis is more than a tribute band. It's a time machine, and the energy is infectious!

"The Axelrod is one of my favorite venues," said Maroulis. "August 18, I'm bringing my brand new show, Foreigners Journey, the best classic rock experience in the land, celebrating all the great tunes from Rock of Ages, Foreigner, Journey, some Queen, some Toto and some surprises along the way. It's gonna be awesome!"

The New Jersey-based performer first came to prominence as the beloved rock n' roll underdog on American Idol. He secured his place in pop culture as a Broadway superstar, best known for his Tony-nominated role in Rock of Ages. Now he begins an invigorating new era with a bevy of intriguing projects, including this jaw-dropping tribute to rock legends Foreigner and Journey.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Groups of 10 or more are $38. For more information, call 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visit www.axelrodartscenter.com.