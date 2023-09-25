Constantine Maroulis Comes to The Sieminski Theater Next Month

The concert is on October 14 at 7:30 PM.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Constantine Maroulis Comes to The Sieminski Theater Next Month

The Sieminski Theater will present a one-night-only, unforgettable performance by American Idol finalist and Broadway Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to witness the magic of Constantine Maroulis as he takes the Sieminski Theater stage in Basking Ridge, NJ on October 14 at 7:30 PM.

Currently captivating audiences in the smash hit musical, "Rock and Roll Man" off-Broadway at New World Stages, Constantine Maroulis is set to bring his extraordinary talent to the Sieminski Theater for a night of music, stories, and pure entertainment.

Known for his remarkable journey on the fourth season of American Idol, Constantine Maroulis became a household name with his charisma, rock 'n' roll edge, and astounding vocals that enthralled judges and millions of viewers worldwide. His memorable performances on the show, including a spine-tingling rendition of Queen's iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody," left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

Constantine's dedication to his craft and relentless work ethic propelled him to success beyond American Idol. He took the Broadway stage by storm, starring in acclaimed productions such as "Rock of Ages" and "Jekyll and Hyde." His role in "Rock of Ages" catapulted him to Broadway stardom, earning him a Tony Award nomination and widespread critical acclaim.

Constantine Maroulis has not only shone as a performer but has also made his mark as a producer, with involvement in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Deaf West's "Spring Awakening" and many other exciting upcoming projects.

At the Sieminski Theater, Constantine Maroulis will perform a captivating blend of Broadway hits, ranging from classic Sondheim to contemporary Wildhorn, all infused with the classic rock jams that made "Rock of Ages" a sensation. Accompanied by a piano, Maroulis will regale the audience with personal stories, creating an intimate connection with everyone in attendance.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $35.00 to $55.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson’s Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village’s award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Special Guests To Hold Conversations At Vivid Stage as Part of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Photo
Special Guests To Hold Conversations At Vivid Stage as Part of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present the world premiere of Grief at High Tide by Richard Willett from October 5 through 15. During the run of the production, several special guests will be a part of free discussions with the audience on themes central to the play.

2
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Masquerade Theatre is An Unforgettable Theatrical Experience Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Masquerade Theatre is An Unforgettable Theatrical Experience

Masquerade’s production of “Next to Normal” is profound, emotional, and a unique theatrical experience. It is a show that unlike Diana’s memory, will not be easily forgotten. “Next to Normal” is playing now through September 30. Seating is limited.

3
Aspire Performing Arts Company Performs PUFFS Next Month Photo
Aspire Performing Arts Company Performs PUFFS Next Month

Aspire Performing Arts Company will present Puffs, Or: Seven Increasing Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, on October 6 and 7 at Theater 180 in Montclair. Learn more about the upcoming show and how to get tickets here!

4
Eli Bolin Comes to SOPAC With Kara Lindsay, Christiane Noll, Charlie Pollock, and More Photo
Eli Bolin Comes to SOPAC With Kara Lindsay, Christiane Noll, Charlie Pollock, and More

The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s (SOPAC) popular Cabaret in the Loft series returns on Sunday, October 1 at 7PM with Emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin’s group show Eli Bolin Has No Friends. Learn more about the upcoming performance and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance
Union County Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schumann’s Cello Concerto
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Woman in Black
McCarter Theatre Center (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy Night Fundraiser
Surflight Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark (12/17-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You