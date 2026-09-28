Compagnie Hervé Koubi to Perform SOL INVICTUS at Montclair State University

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PEAK Performances at Montclair State University welcomes acclaimed French-Algerian ensemble Compagnie Hervé KOUBI to the Alexander Kasser Theater for Sol Invictus, a breathtaking celebration of solidarity, connection and the enduring bonds that unite us, on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Named after the “invincible sun” deity, Sol Invictus upholds love as the guarantor of peace, that despite fracture, communion emerges as humanity's saving grace. A vivid celebration of solidarity and the bonds that unite us, in Sol Invictus the sun will emerge victorious. The score includes a composition by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson, with excerpts by Steve Reich and digital composer Maxime Bodson.

The company's signature athleticism and striking physicality are on full display, bringing its themes of unity, resilience and human connection vividly to life. Combining contemporary and urban dance movements, capoeira, and martial arts with powerful imagery and inspired choreography, the dancers defy gravity. The New Yorker declares, “The dancers of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI could be mistaken for gods.”

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 07 Hrs 53 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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