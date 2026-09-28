Compagnie Hervé Koubi to Perform SOL INVICTUS at Montclair State University
The performance will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
PEAK Performances at Montclair State University welcomes acclaimed French-Algerian ensemble Compagnie Hervé KOUBI to the Alexander Kasser Theater for Sol Invictus, a breathtaking celebration of solidarity, connection and the enduring bonds that unite us, on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Named after the “invincible sun” deity, Sol Invictus upholds love as the guarantor of peace, that despite fracture, communion emerges as humanity's saving grace. A vivid celebration of solidarity and the bonds that unite us, in Sol Invictus the sun will emerge victorious. The score includes a composition by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson, with excerpts by Steve Reich and digital composer Maxime Bodson.
The company's signature athleticism and striking physicality are on full display, bringing its themes of unity, resilience and human connection vividly to life. Combining contemporary and urban dance movements, capoeira, and martial arts with powerful imagery and inspired choreography, the dancers defy gravity. The New Yorker declares, “The dancers of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI could be mistaken for gods.”
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