A.I.M by Kyle Abraham to Present WHITE SPACE at PEAK Performances

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PEAK Performances at Montclair State University will welcome acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham and his celebrated contemporary dance company A.I.M for White Space, a new evening-length work, co-commissioned by PEAK Performances, coming to Montclair State University on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Bringing together Abraham’s distinctive movement language with an original collaborative score by acclaimed composers Jason Moran and Nico Muhly, White Space places 11 captivating dancers in a restless, thought-provoking world where reality and idealism collide.

At just over one hour, the work showcases Abraham’s signature blend of classical and contemporary dance with a hip-hop underbelly. The score is performed live by two pianists sharing one piano, while echoes of pre-recorded hip-hop drive the movement and heighten the tension between the work’s contrasting worlds. The result is an immersive combination of movement and music from an artist whose work has helped shape contemporary dance over the past two decades.

The performance will be followed by a free coffee and dessert reception. A free bus from Manhattan to Montclair State University will be provided on a first come, first served basis for attendees who have purchased a ticket to the performance.

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