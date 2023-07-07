Comedy Legend Marlon Wayans To Perform Live On-Stage At NJPAC This August

Sometimes outrageous, always audacious, stand-up comic Marlon Wayans returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center Friday, August 11, for two performances at 7 PM and 9:30 PM.



Wayans has had a long career, from the small screen, notably In Living Color and The Wayans Bros., to the big screen with Requiem for a Dream, White Chicks, and the first installments of the Scary Movie series.



Wayans has established quite a career. He can be seen on the hit series Bel-Air, a dramatic take based on the '90s comedy series The Fresh Prince.

Following his 2018 Netflix special Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish, he's back on the comedy circuit with his "Microphone Fiend" tour.



Together with his brothers, the actor-screenwriter-producer first entered the comedy hall of fame with projects like In Living Color, Scary Movie, and White Chicks—to name a few. He appears in the critically acclaimed film Air as Michael Jordan's Olympics coach, George Raveling, alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker.



Tickets for Marlon Wayans are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Click Here or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.