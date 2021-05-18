Comedy is Back at NJPAC with Eddie Griffin, Max Jobrani and Paula Poundstone

Comedy is back at NJPAC in 2021 with performances from with Eddie Griffin, Max Jobrani and Paula Poundstone.

Eddie Griffin

NJPAC

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.

$49.50 - $59.50 Eddie Griffin cut his teeth during the golden age of hip hop standup, with appearances on Def Comedy Jam, Comedy Central , and One Night Stand. The unapologetic comic is still making waves in his current Las Vegas residency and his new special, Eddie Griffin: Laughin' Through Your Mask, filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The star of Malcolm & Eddie, you've seen Eddie in dozens of films including A Star Is Born, Undercover Brother, John Q, and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. No topic is off-limits on this night of no-holds-barred standup.

Max Jobrani

NJPAC

Friday, September 24, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 24, 2021 9:45 p.m.

$39.50 - $100.00

Maz Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. Come see the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience.

Maybe you've seen his new Netflix special (Immigrant) or heard him as a panelist on NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, or maybe you've spotted him on TV (Superior Donuts, Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm). Maz has also performed at the White House, given two TED talks with 20+ million views, co-founded Comedy Central's Axis of Evil Comedy Tour and written a best-selling book, I'm Not a Terrorist but I've Played One on TV.



For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/maz-jobrani/

Paula Poundstone

NJPAC

Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

$49.00 Comedy is back at NJPAC! Join us for an evening with Paula Poundstone, known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She was the first woman to share the dais with the President and perform standup at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. She was the first woman to win the CableACE award for Best Stand-up Comedy Special. And she can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, an out-of-control adult education class that meets in a treehouse. Paula continues as a panelist on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! She is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries, and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time.

Tickets to see Eddie Griffin, Max Jobrani and Paula Poundstone go On-Sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.