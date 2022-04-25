Comedian Tracy Morgan Returns To BergenPAC

bergenPAC announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Comedian Tracy Morgan brings his No Disrespect tour on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. This show is for mature audiences.

Tickets for Tracy Morgan - No Disrespect go on-sale Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Tracy Morgan - NO DISRESPECT

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 - 8 PM

$39-$99

Comedian Tracy Morgan starred for seven seasons on NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning 30 Rock with Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin and now headlines TBS's The Last O.G. Morgan latest stand-up special, Staying Alive, was released on Netflix. He's ready to hit the road again and return to bergenPAC. This show is for mature audiences only.

