Comedian Maz Jobrani Adds Second Show At NJPAC This November

Oct. 14, 2022  
Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Comedian Maz Jobrani on Saturday, November 5th, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.

Maz Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. See the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience.

Jobrani is know for his Netflix special (Immigrant) or heard him as a panelist on NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! or perhaps you've spotted him on TV (Superior Donuts, Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm). Maz has also performed at the White House, given two TED talks with 20+ million views, co-founded Comedy Central's Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, and written a best-selling book, I'm Not a Terrorist, but I've Played One on TV.


Tickets Maz Jobrani is available now by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.


