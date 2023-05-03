Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Gary Gulman Returns To NJPAC For Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour

The event is Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8 p.m.

May. 03, 2023  
Comedian Gary Gulman Returns To NJPAC For Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour

Gary Gulman, one of the greatest stand-up comedians today, returns to NJPAC on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8 p.m., for stand-up comedy and book tour.

Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. It's no wonder the New York Times wrote, "Gary is recognized as one of the country's strongest comedians."

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor. He is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.

Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country.

Gary Gulman (The Great Depresh) is known as the the comedian's comedian, acclaimed for his delight in language and his bracing honesty. But after two psych ward stints, he found himself back at his mother's house-living in his childhood bedroom at age forty-six as he struggled to regain his mental health. He's chronicled that journey (and oh, so much more) in Misfit, a brilliant, witty, poignant, laugh-until-your-face-hurts memoir of growing up awkward in the '80s. Don't miss this night of standup comedy and book-related hilarity.

Tickets to see Gary Gulman go on-sale Thursday, May 5 at 10:00 AM, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and F Photo
REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve Guttenberg
'Tales from the Guttenberg Bible' is now on stage at George Street Playhouse (GSP). This is a must-see show starring Steve Guttenberg who recounts his incredible journey as a movie star.
Axelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETHS BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Bet Photo
Axelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Beth Leavel
In celebration of Jersey PRIDE weekend, Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky brings his Broadway concert series to the Axelrod PAC on Saturday, June 3 at 8 PM, teaming up with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.
Kate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theaters Spring Fundraising G Photo
Kate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theater's Spring Fundraising Gala
Three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton, Broadway's Eden Espinosa, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, Barrymore Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Orville Mendoza, and Brazilian singer, actor, and songwriter Marina Pires will regale attendees with a fun-filled musical concert celebrating the announcement of Two River Theater's 30th Anniversary 2023/2024 season.  
Local Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating Juneteenth Photo
Local Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating Juneteenth
Morristown Juneteenth Weekend brings together five non-profit organizations to create a three-day event that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Gary Gulman Returns To NJPAC For Stand Up Comedy and Book TourComedian Gary Gulman Returns To NJPAC For Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour
May 3, 2023

Gary Gulman, one of the greatest stand-up comedians today, returns to NJPAC on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8 p.m., for stand-up comedy and book tour.
The HHS Theatre Company Presents THANK YOU FOR FLUSHING MY HEAD IN THE TOILET AND OTHER RARELY USED EXPRESSIONSThe HHS Theatre Company Presents THANK YOU FOR FLUSHING MY HEAD IN THE TOILET AND OTHER RARELY USED EXPRESSIONS
May 2, 2023

The HHS Theatre Company will perform their spring play Thank You for Flushing My Head in the Toilet and Other Rarely Used Expressions by Jonathan Dorf, on Friday May 5th and Saturday May 6th, at 7 p.m.. at Hillsborough High School (466 Raider Blvd). Doors open at 6:30.
Axelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Beth LeavelAxelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Beth Leavel
May 2, 2023

In celebration of Jersey PRIDE weekend, Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky brings his Broadway concert series to the Axelrod PAC on Saturday, June 3 at 8 PM, teaming up with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.
Kate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theater's Spring Fundraising GalaKate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theater's Spring Fundraising Gala
May 2, 2023

Three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton, Broadway's Eden Espinosa, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, Barrymore Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Orville Mendoza, and Brazilian singer, actor, and songwriter Marina Pires will regale attendees with a fun-filled musical concert celebrating the announcement of Two River Theater's 30th Anniversary 2023/2024 season.  
Local Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating JuneteenthLocal Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating Juneteenth
May 2, 2023

Morristown Juneteenth Weekend brings together five non-profit organizations to create a three-day event that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
share