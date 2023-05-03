Comedian Gary Gulman Returns To NJPAC For Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour

Gary Gulman, one of the greatest stand-up comedians today, returns to NJPAC on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8 p.m., for stand-up comedy and book tour.



Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. It's no wonder the New York Times wrote, "Gary is recognized as one of the country's strongest comedians."



A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor. He is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.



Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country.



Gary Gulman (The Great Depresh) is known as the the comedian's comedian, acclaimed for his delight in language and his bracing honesty. But after two psych ward stints, he found himself back at his mother's house-living in his childhood bedroom at age forty-six as he struggled to regain his mental health. He's chronicled that journey (and oh, so much more) in Misfit, a brilliant, witty, poignant, laugh-until-your-face-hurts memoir of growing up awkward in the '80s. Don't miss this night of standup comedy and book-related hilarity.



Tickets to see Gary Gulman go on-sale Thursday, May 5 at 10:00 AM, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.