Comedian Elon Gold Returns To Teaneck For Two Shows In August

Comedian Elon Gold will return to Teaneck for two sets of stand-up comedy on Monday, August 19th, 7PM and 9:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck NJ 07666! General admission tickets, $54, are on sale now and VIP tickets including reserved priority seating are $108: www.debonairmusichall.com. Comedians Eli Lebowicz and Ami Kozak are scheduled to open.

Elon Gold is a comedian and actor who has starred in FOX's 'Stacked' and NBC's 'In-Laws'. His one hour stand up special on Netflix, “Elon Gold: Chosen & Taken” received wide acclaim from audiences and peers alike. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He has made ten appearances on 'The Tonight Show' and had a recurring role on the FOX hit show, 'Bones'.

Elon was a writer/performer on ABC's 'The Dana Carvey Show' and has guest starred on 'Frasier', 'The Mentalist', 'Chappelle's Show' among others. He recently made stellar appearances on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and Comedy Central's “This Week At The Comedy Cellar”. His routines have gone viral and are shared by millions around the globe. He is also featured in the movie “The Binge” and in season 3 of HBO's “Crashing”.

Elon can currently be seen opposite Larry David in a recurring role on the 11th season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

Comments