Classical Mystery Tour to Perform Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band with New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

Concertgoers can relive one of the most iconic albums in rock history as Classical Mystery Tour performs Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, January 26 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark.

The performance features every classic song from The Beatles' 1967 album, from "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" to "When I'm Sixty-Four" to "A Day in the Life"-plus more of the greatest hits from the band's entire catalogue.

The Los Angeles Times calls Classical Mystery Tour concert experiences "more than just an incredible simulation ... the swelling strings and soaring French horn lines gave [their] live performance a high goose-bump quotient ... the crowd stood and bellowed for more."

Classical Mystery Tour features Steve Landes on rhythm guitar, piano and vocals; Paul Curatolo on bass guitar, piano and vocals; Joe Bithorn on lead guitar and vocals, and Doug Cox on drums and vocals. Martin Herman, who transcribed the musical scores note for note from Beatles recordings, conducts.

Concertgoers can sing along to their favorite Beatles songs at a pre-concert NJSO Accent event beginning at 2 pm in the NJPAC lobby. More information on NJSO Accents is available at njsymphony.org/accents.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/beatles.

Classical Mystery Tour: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Sun, Jan 26, at 3 pm | NJPAC in Newark

CLASSICAL MYSTERY TOUR

MARTIN HERMAN conductor

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

NJSO Accents

Singalong Fun - Jan 26 at 2 pm

Sing your heart out to your favorite Beatles songs in the lobby.

This concert is presented by the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Named "a vital, artistically significant musical organization" by The Wall Street Journal, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra embodies that vitality through its statewide presence and critically acclaimed performances, education partnerships and unparalleled access to music and the Orchestra's superb musicians.

Music Director Xian Zhang-a "dynamic podium presence" The New York Times has praised for her "technical abilities, musicianship and maturity"-continues her acclaimed leadership of the NJSO. The Orchestra presents classical, pops and family programs, as well as outdoor summer concerts and special events. Embracing its legacy as a statewide orchestra, the NJSO is the resident orchestra of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and regularly performs at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown and bergenPAC in Englewood. Partnerships with New Jersey arts organizations, universities and civic organizations remain a key element of the Orchestra's statewide identity.

In addition to its lauded artistic programming, the NJSO presents a suite of education and community engagement programs that promote meaningful, lifelong engagement with live music. Programs include school-time Concerts for Young People and the NJSO Youth Orchestras family of student ensembles, led by José Luis Domínguez. NJSO musicians annually perform original chamber music programs at community events in a variety of settings statewide through the NJSO Community Partners program.





