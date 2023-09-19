Christopher Riddle Talks Nelson and Sinatra at Swingin' Event in October

Christopher Riddle will discuss Nelson Riddle's legacy and collaboration with Sinatra at Swingin' Event.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 4 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

Christopher Riddle Talks Nelson and Sinatra at Swingin' Event in October

Christopher Riddle, acclaimed conductor/music director of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra and son of Nelson Riddle, will be the featured guest speaker at the “Swingin' Sinatra-Riddle Event” presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications LLC.

This fascinating program will be held on Sunday, October 29th, 2023, from 2:30pm to 4pm, indoors at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ. This is the first in a two-part series of intimate conversations with Christopher Riddle about world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader Nelson Riddle.

Christopher Riddle has led the Nelson Riddle Orchestra for the past 38 years since the passing of his dad, Nelson. During this engaging chat, Christopher will be sharing stories about his childhood, Nelson's extraordinary career and most of all, his marvelous music, including his collaboration with Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100+ albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra,” accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Judy Garland, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

The host of this celebratory event, as well as a charming guest speaker, is Brian Mark. Brian has spent over 30 years as the Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio show The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark. He will share his personal insights about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away in 2022), and his unique musical perspective will lend a flow to the overall festivities.

Exceptionally gifted crooner and tri-state area singing sensation, Zack Alexander, will open and close the show, performing a variety of popular Frank Sinatra songs, spotlighting the Autumn season, Halloween, and of course, a bit of Riddle too. 

Karen Morris, presenter of the event, is an independent producer for over 20 years, and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance. She continues to produce inspired events to honor the memory and music of Frank Sinatra

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if lot is filled, free parking also at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ. The event is indoors with a picturesque view of the Avon Marina.

Advance tickets are required to attend. Tickets are on sale now.  A code number is necessary to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact producer Karen Morris at  sand3737@gmail.com



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Christopher Riddle Talks Nelson and Sinatra at Swingin Event Photo
Christopher Riddle Talks Nelson and Sinatra at Swingin' Event

Join Christopher Riddle as he discusses the legendary Nelson Riddle and his collaboration with Frank Sinatra at the Swingin' Sinatra-Riddle Event. Learn about Nelson's extraordinary career and his marvelous music. Don't miss this intimate conversation on October 29th in Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

2
Centenary Stage Companys Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series returns for the 2023-2024 season with A Year with Frog and Toad September 28 through October 2. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Register Now to Perform in bergenPACs THE LION KING, JR. Photo
Register Now to Perform in bergenPAC's THE LION KING, JR.

Young performers can register to take part in the bergenPAC Performing Arts School’s production of Disney’s The Lion King JR. Learn more about how to participate here!

4
World Premiere Of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Announced At Vivid Stage Photo
World Premiere Of GRIEF AT HIGH TIDE Announced At Vivid Stage

Experience the world premiere of 'Grief at High Tide' at Vivid Stage. Don't miss this captivating new production exploring the depths of loss and healing.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Niceties
Playhouse 22 (11/11-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alhayyyat Raksa (Life Is a Dance)
First Congregational Church (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ellington & Dvořák: New Worlds
State Theatre New Jersey (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DOT, DOT, DOT: A New Musical
Wilkins Theatre (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You