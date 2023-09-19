Christopher Riddle Talks Nelson and Sinatra at Swingin' Event in October

Christopher Riddle, acclaimed conductor/music director of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra and son of Nelson Riddle, will be the featured guest speaker at the “Swingin' Sinatra-Riddle Event” presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications LLC.

This fascinating program will be held on Sunday, October 29th, 2023, from 2:30pm to 4pm, indoors at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ. This is the first in a two-part series of intimate conversations with Christopher Riddle about world-renowned arranger, composer and bandleader Nelson Riddle.

Christopher Riddle has led the Nelson Riddle Orchestra for the past 38 years since the passing of his dad, Nelson. During this engaging chat, Christopher will be sharing stories about his childhood, Nelson's extraordinary career and most of all, his marvelous music, including his collaboration with Frank Sinatra.

Nelson Riddle arranged and recorded over 100+ albums, masterfully conducting The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, often referred to as the "World's Most Recorded Orchestra,” accompanying the top iconic vocalists of the 20th century, including Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Doris Day, Judy Garland, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and many more.

The host of this celebratory event, as well as a charming guest speaker, is Brian Mark. Brian has spent over 30 years as the Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio show The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark. He will share his personal insights about his father, broadcast legend Sid Mark (who sadly passed away in 2022), and his unique musical perspective will lend a flow to the overall festivities.

Exceptionally gifted crooner and tri-state area singing sensation, Zack Alexander, will open and close the show, performing a variety of popular Frank Sinatra songs, spotlighting the Autumn season, Halloween, and of course, a bit of Riddle too.

Karen Morris, presenter of the event, is an independent producer for over 20 years, and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance. She continues to produce inspired events to honor the memory and music of Frank Sinatra.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ or if lot is filled, free parking also at 43 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ. The event is indoors with a picturesque view of the Avon Marina.

Advance tickets are required to attend. Tickets are on sale now. A code number is necessary to enter the ticket site to purchase. For code number and ticket info, contact producer Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com