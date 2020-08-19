Chris Pinnella Will Stream Live From The Asbury Park Boardwalk

The stream takes place Thursday August 20th at 7:30pm.

Join vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) as he broadcasts live from Tim McLoone's Supper Club on the Asbury Park Boardwalk on Thursday August 20th at 7:30pm.

Pinnella will be joined by Pianist Michael Gilch and Guitarist Juan Julio O'Grady for an intimate evening of re-imagined songs pulled from iconic artists and bands such as: The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Jimmy Webb, Don McLean, Tom Petty and more.

The evening will be live streamed exclusively on the singer's Facebook Page by clicking the link below on the evening of the performance beginning at 7:25pm: http://www.facebook.com/chrispinnella/live

When asked about the concert, the artist replied, "I am thrilled to be back making music with 2 phenomenal musicians in such a fantastic setting. For those that tuned in to my 'Live on a Balcony' series, this will be a new experience as we will have full sound, lighting and of course live musicians."

The concert will be presented free of charge, however, Virtual Ticket Donations in support of the artist and musicians are always greatly appreciated and can be made via Venmo (@chris-pinnella) or by going to Pinnella's website: http://www.chrispinnella.com/virtual-donation

Ticketmaster says, "Pinnella has been compared to vocal superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble, but there is no doubt about the fact that Pinnella has a style that is completely his own. Every time he takes the stage he proves why he is one of the strongest forces in the classical crossover realm. His strikingly rich voice and stage presence are unmatched."

When: Thursday August 20th at 7:30pm

Where: http://www.facebook.com/chrispinnella/live

To RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/330762371400932

