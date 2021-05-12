Chris Pinnella Will Debut in Red Bank This Month

Chris Pinnella: A NIGHT OF CLASSICS (RE) IMAGINED, featuring a 14-piece orchestra and special guest Chloe Lowery will perform Thursday May 20th at The Vogel at The Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts.

Pinnella, a NJ native, has a knack for bending genres to suit his powerhouse vocals and an affinity for making classic hits sound contemporary and contemporary hits sound classic. If Josh Groban and Michael Buble had a lovechild it would be Chris Pinnella. He's got the big, rich, soaring Groban-esqe vocals matched with the charm, wit, and charisma of Buble. What's that you say? A lush string arrangement of Guns n' Roses 'Sweet Child of Mine' or a gospel version of Tom Petty's 'Wildflowers' in 6/8 time with background singers and a backbeat? Yes please. How about taking Taylor Swift's electronic hit 'This Love' stripping it down for piano and strings and turning into a duet? Or a reworked arrangement of Zeppelin's 'Kashmir' with a vocal upfront followed by an improvised lead violin solo.

Pinnella, now a seasoned performer in his 30's, has this performing thing on lock down with touring experience spanning the globe, most notably with the platinum selling arena rock / crossover group the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as well as leading his own combos ranging from 6-15 players across North America. His performance at The Vogel marks the first time since the pandemic hit that his full orchestra will be on stage together again for this one night only concert.

While the singer's well known version of the Leonard Cohen masterpiece, 'Hallelujah' has become a staple in his live shows, this night will see newly arranged classics by Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, The Righteous Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, Guns n' Roses, and Tom Petty to contemporary hits by James Bay, Taylor Swift, Ben Abraham, Lauren Daigle, Josh Groban and more; injecting strings, backup vocals and Pinnella's smooth, strikingly rich vocals, which are always the through line that glues together his seemingly eclectic setlist. Pinnella will also be debuting 2 originals including a reworked version of his song 'Rise'.

The singer will be also joined on stage for the evening by vocal super talent Chloe Lowery, who has toured / recorded with the likes of Chris Botti, Yanni, & Trans-Siberian Orchestra, for several collaborations throughout the evening.

The orchestra for night will feature Michael Gilch on Piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on Upright Bass, Ryan Cullen on Drums, Mark Cocheo on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar, Joe Gullace on Trumpet, EVI, & Flugelhorn, Greg Grispart on Tenor Saxophone, Ben Karas on Violin and Natalie Spehar on Cello. Holding down the background vocals will be industry veterans Layonne Holmes and Khadijah Mohammed. Collectively the group has shared the stage with a hit parade of well known artists ranging from Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Stan Getz, Buddy Rich, Josh Groban, 2 Cellos, Michael Buble, Thank You Scientist, Lenny Kravitz, and many more.

"To say I'm thrilled about this night is an understatement. It's a gift to be able to present this all new evening of music with a phenomenal group of musicians that I'm proud to call my friends. If this year has taught me anything it's resilience and hope and that's what I'll be bringing to you at The Vogel on May 20th," says the singer. "I'm really looking forward to seeing you there."

Chris Pinnella: A NIGHT OF CLASSICS (RE) IMAGINED plays The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts (99 Monmouth Street Red Bank, NJ) on THURSDAY MAY 20TH at 7:30PM. Doors Open at 6:30PM. Tickets: $49.00 on Ticketmaster - https://www.ticketmaster.com/chris-pinnella-red-bank-new-jersey-05-20-2021/event/1D005A73A1260AFA or www.chrispinnella.com