Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March

Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March

Rudetsky will host an intimate evening of hit songs and hilarious showbiz tales with the Broadway icon herself, Chita Rivera.

Feb. 28, 2023  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.

Rudetsky will host an intimate evening of hit songs and hilarious showbiz tales with the Broadway icon herself, Chita Rivera. The Tony Award-winning singer-dancer-actress-showstopper is best known for originating the roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie opposite Dick Van Dyke, and Velma in Bob Fosse's Chicago opposite Gwen Verdon. She won her first Tony Award for Kander and Ebb's The Rink and her second for playing the title role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

More recently, you've seen her in The Visit, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Nine, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, and a memorable cameo in the musical film adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom! Be in "the room where it happens" while Seth tickles the ivories and Chita performs many of her signature songs she originated on Broadway, like "America" and "All That Jazz"! You'll feel like you're in their living room as Seth gets Chita to reveal inside stories about her decades on Broadway working with the biggest names in the business.

The American Song series at NJPAC presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund, and the Smart Family Foundation/David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini.

About NJPAC


New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in M Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
Review: THE OLD SETTLER at The Summit Playhouse-A Stirring Family Story with Humor and Hea Photo
Review: THE OLD SETTLER at The Summit Playhouse-A Stirring Family Story with Humor and Heart
The Old Settler is on stage at The Summit Playhouse through March 11 and it’s a great opportunity to see a top-notch production.
Jennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECT Photo
Jennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
They say 'All The World Is A Stage.' Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with 'The Broadway Lecture Series' while watching an episode of 'Inside The Actor's Studio.'

More Hot Stories For You


Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in MarchLeslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCEState Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
February 28, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
James R Halsey Foundation of the Arts Announces Red Carpet Night
February 28, 2023

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area, is pleased to announce “Red Carpet Night”, an evening celebrating the Oscars. Find out who will take home the Golden Statue!
Jennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESJennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
February 27, 2023

They say 'All The World Is A Stage.' Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with 'The Broadway Lecture Series' while watching an episode of 'Inside The Actor's Studio.'
Doobie Brothers Will Perform Two Shows at MPAC in JulyDoobie Brothers Will Perform Two Shows at MPAC in July
February 27, 2023

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have announced 35 U.S. dates from June through October 2023, an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. 
share