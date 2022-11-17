Chita Rivera Comes To Newark With Special Guest Host Seth Rudetsky

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host the "Mayor of Broadway" (NYT) and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.



Rudetsky will host an intimate evening of hit songs and hilarious showbiz tales with the Broadway icon herself, Chita Rivera. The Tony Award-winning singer-dancer-actress-showstopper is best known for originating the roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie opposite Dick Van Dyke, and Velma in Bob Fosse's Chicago opposite Gwen Verdon. She won her first Tony Award for Kander and Ebb's The Rink and her second for playing the title role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.



More recently, you've seen her in The Visit, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Nine, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, and a memorable cameo in the musical film adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom! Be in "the room where it happens" while Seth tickles the ivories and Chita performs many of her signature songs she originated on Broadway, like "America" and "All That Jazz"! You'll feel like you're in their living room as Seth gets Chita to reveal inside stories about her decades on Broadway working with the biggest names in the business.



This is a can't-miss event for any Broadway fan.



The American Song series at NJPAC presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund, and the Smart Family Foundation/David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini.



Tickets to see Chita Rivera go on sale Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.