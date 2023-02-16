Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chita Rivera Comes To Newark With Guest Host Seth Rudetsky

The performance is on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM at NJPAC.

Feb. 16, 2023  
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is bringing BROADWAY ICON Chita Rivera to Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

Rudetsky will host and music direct an intimate evening of hit songs and hilarious showbiz tales with the Broadway icon herself, Chita Rivera. The Tony Award-winning singer-dancer-actress-showstopper is best known for originating the roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie opposite Dick Van Dyke, and Velma in Bob Fosse's Chicago opposite Gwen Verdon. She won her first Tony Award for Kander and Ebb's The Rink and her second for playing the title role in Kiss of the Spider Woman. Seth will have Chita perform her biggest songs from each of her iconic roles and, between songs, he'll ask Chita to reveal inside scoop on what it was like creating some of Broadway's most iconic roles while working with some of Broadway's biggest titans!

Tickets to see Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky are on sale now can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




