Centenary University's Theatre Honor Society Presents HALLOWEEN CABARET This Saturday

Join Centenary University's APO Theatre Honor Society Saturday, October 25 as they present their Halloween Spooktacular Cabaret on the front lawn of Centenary University on at 2:00 pm at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown. This event is free to attend with donations welcome. In addition, APO will be collecting canned food for a food drive to benefit the community.

This cabaret event, will feature Halloween themed songs from Broadway and beyond performed by Centenary University students. Those in attendance are highly encouraged to come in costume. The event is suitable for the whole family and be sure to bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on for the performance.

Performers for the afternoon concert include Centenary students Serena Buchan, Amanda Ackerman, Emily Kurnides, Luis Rodrigez, Ray Salerno, Kayla Yepez, Alexandra Coch, Nastaja Roman, Kylie Smith, Cody Jackson, Christopher Hara, Audrey Jantzen, and Megan Moran.

For more information or to make a reservation visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.