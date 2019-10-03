Centenary Stage Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTstage Repertory is proud to present Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor. The production will take place from October 31 to November 4 in the Little Theatre on the campus of Centenary University at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown, NJ: Thursday at 7:30 pm; Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm and Monday at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15.00 with a special $10.00 price for children under 12. Tickets are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Urban legend claims that Queen Elizabeth asked Shakespeare to write a play featuring "the fat knight in love." In The Merry Wives of Windsor, Falstaff is certainly in lust, if not actually in love. The objects of his affection, two clever Windsor wives, team up to outsmart and outmaneuver one of Shakespeare's most beloved bad boys. Romance, farce, and a loving portrait of Elizabethan domestic life blend in this irresistible comic confection.

For more information or to get tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank of New Jersey, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





