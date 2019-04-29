Centenary Stage Company's Young Performer Workshop To Present Annual SPRING FESTIVAL OF SHOWS

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop returns to the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street on the campus of Centenary University for the annual Spring Festival of Shows. The Spring Festival of Shows runs in rep May 24 through June 2 with specific performance times varying. Tickets for performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. For performance dates, times and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

This year's Spring Festival of Shows features American musical favorites including Grease, The Clown, Once Upon a Mattress and Count to 10.

With a book, lyrics and music by Warren Casey & Jim Jacobs, Grease is among the world's most popular musicals with an eight - year run on Broadway, two subsequent revivals, a film adaptation and innumerable school and community productions. Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Grease is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Performance dates and times for Grease are; Friday, May 24 at 8pm; Sunday, May 26 at 7pm; Thursday, May 30 at 7:30pm; Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm and Sunday, June 2 at 1pm.

The Clown features a book, Lyrics and Music by C. Robert Jones. The Clown is the story of Mumbles, a shy clown, who falls in love with the beautiful ballerina, Doria. When Dr. Tutto, the jealous circus owner discovers this, he frames Mumbles with the theft of the circus money box, and Mumbles is banished. The Clown is presented through the Robert A. Freedman Dramatic Agency, Inc.

Performance dates and times for The Clown are; Saturday, May 25 at 2pm; Sunday, May 26 at 4pm and Saturday, June 1 at 5pm.

Count to Ten (A Brand New Family Musical) features a book by Michael Blevins & Beth Clary and music & lyrics by Michael Blevins, Scott Knipe, Bruce Sacks, and David Wollenberger. Loner, and unemployed actor/writer Victor heads to Starwood Performing Arts Camp in the Catskill Mountains where he is forced into producing his unfinished original musical with a cast of adolescents. Madoc Dean, whose long unkept hair barely covers the suspicious look in his eyes, learns with Victor that no man can make it alone. Despite Victor's inherent distrust of women he eventually learns to love one, Claire the camp's ballet teacher. Count to Ten is a high-spirited, toe-tapping, rich and satisfying musical that gets richer with repeated viewings. Count to Ten is presented through special arrangement with Group Theatre Too.

Performance dates and times for Count to Ten are; Saturday, May 25 at 5pm; Friday, May 31 at 8PM; Saturday, June 1 at 2PM and Sunday, June 2 at 7PM.

Once Upon a Mattress features a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer, music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer. If you thought you knew the story of 'The Princess and The Pea,' you may be in for a walloping surprise! Did you know, for instance, that Princess Winnifred actually swam the moat to reach Prince Dauntless the Drab? Or that Lady Larken's love for Sir Harry provided a rather compelling reason that she reach the bridal altar post haste? Or that, in fact, it wasn't the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you'll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again. Once Upon a Mattress is presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals.

Performance dates and times are; Saturday, May 25 at 8PM; Sunday, May 26 at 1PM and Saturday, June 2 at 4PM

All performances are held in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson street on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue Hackettstown, NJ. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5pm and two hours prior to every performance. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

The 2018-2019 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premier Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank of New Jersey, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





