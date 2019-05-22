Centenary Stage Company's TYRO Acting Program Accepts Enrollment for the 2019 Summer Session

Centenary Stage Company's TYRO Acting Program is now accepting enrollment for the 2019 summer session running July 8 through July 219. As part of the Centenary Stage Company's mission to introduce and develop arts in education within the community, TYRO I for ages 6 - 8 and TYRO II for ages 9 - 11 is a two-week theatre arts program designed specifically for young thespians.

Using structured theatre activities which focus on expression, confidence building and fun, young thespians will learn acting technique through a variety of theatre games and improvisations. The two week program culminates with a presentation inspired by fairy tales and folk tales.

Tuition for the two-week program is $225 per student. The program is broken down into two sections TYRO I for ages 6 to 8 and TYRO II for ages 9 to 11. The program meets Monday through Friday with TYRO I meeting from 9:30AM to 12:00PM and TYRO II meeting from 1:00PM to 3:30PM. The registration deadline is June 21, 2018. Interested applicants are encouraged to register early as enrollment is competitive and limited.

The TYRO Acting Program is led by Alycia Kunkle. Kunkle loves sharing her enthusiasm for acting and theatre with students of all ages. She has taught Shakespeare to children in Vermont (Northern Stage), led camps (DeSales University's Summer Theatre Institute Jr.), taught classes and directed multiple productions (CSC's Young Performers Workshop), and taught and coached undergraduate students (Ohio University). Ms. Kunkle is also a NYC - based actor with a BA in Theatre from DeSales University and an MFA in Acting from Ohio University. The TYRO Acting Program represents the educational arm of the Centenary Stage Company, a professional theatre in residence at Centenary University under the leadership of Artistic Director, Carl Wallnau.

For more information or to register visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5pm and two hours prior to every scheduled event.

Photo Credit: Centenary Stage Company





