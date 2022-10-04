Centenary Stage Company's Next Stage Repertory Returns With Production Of LIVING DEAD IN DENMARK

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory will return for the 2022-2023 season with a production of Living Dead in Denmark by Qui Nguyen. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

When the dead walk...you run! Living Dead in Denmark is an action-adventure/horror sequel to Shakespeare's Hamlet. Set five years after the events of the original, the undead have risen to power and are trying to take over the world, led by the zombie lord and true king of Denmark. Fortinbras, assembling a formidable opposition, has resurrected the corpses of some of the greatest women Shakespeare had to offer: Lady Macbeth, Juliet, and a very angry Ophelia. A clash of the undead titans ensues! Using Hamlet as a jumping-off point, Qui Nguyen throws in martial arts, horror movies, pop songs, puppetry, and comic books in this new play.

Tickets for Living Dead in Denmark are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, November 3 at 7:30 pm; Friday, November 4 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 5 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, November 7 at 7:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.