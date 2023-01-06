Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centenary Stage Company's Next Stage Repertory Presents William Shakespeare's MACBETH

Macbeth explores the damaging and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power and are willing to do anything to attain it.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory is currently in rehearsals for their production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Considered William Shakespeare's darkest and most powerful works, Macbeth explores the damaging and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power and are willing to do anything to attain it. A brave Scottish general, Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth embarks on a brutal journey to claim and hold the Scottish throne.

Tickets for Macbeth are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm; Friday, February 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, February 6 at 7:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay Building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.




