Centenary Stage Company's Next Stage Repertory Enters Their Second Weekend Of SOUL SAMURAI

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory production of Soul Samurai by Qui Nguyen enters its second and final weekend of performances. The production continues its run through November 3rd in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

After avenging the death of her lover, a young samurai girl named Dewdrop, along with her faithful sidekick Cert, must now battle through vampire-infested Brooklyn to make it back home. A classic Qui Nguyen play, Soul Samurai blends a spaghetti western with vampire-infested Brooklyn, adding in martial arts, puppetry, and comic book camp.

The cast of Soul Samurai includes: Viviana Mendez, Danny Paternina, Erin Clark, Jacoby Stewart, Kai Vialva, Maximus Klevence, Evan Flick, Taylor Albrecht, and Nastasja Roman. All, of whom, are Centenary University students. Students also make up a large portion of the creative/stage management team of the NEXTstage Repertory, CSC's all student performance division. In addition to being a part of the NEXTstage Repertory, these students become a part of CSC's Professional Theatre Company. Unlike many professional theatres located on college and university campuses, Centenary students play an active and vital role in all professional productions from cast to crew and participate in all facets of production. Students are, thereby, provided with networking opportunities with artists who come to work with CSC throughout the year. These opportunities allow them to make important personal connections with working professionals.

Directing the students in their production is Christopher Young with assistant Director Emaline Williams. Chris also serves as the General Manager for Centenary Stage Company and as an adjunct faculty member for the theatre department teaching Stage Combat and Acting for the Camera. Emily also adjuncts at Centenary teaching Acting II, both are actors and directors in their own right outside of CSC with many credits regionally and professionally.

All tickets for Soul Samurai are $17.50. Performances will take place Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 pm; Friday, October 25 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 pm; Thursday, October 31 at 7:00 pm; Friday, November 1 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

