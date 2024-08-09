Centenary Stage Company to Hold Open Call Auditions for THE WEIR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company will be holding an open call (AEA & Non-union welcome) for their upcoming production of “The Weir” by Conor McPherson. This production will be produced under an AEA SPT 4 contract, and both AEA members and non-union actors will be seen. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 10am – 6pm. To schedule an appointment, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. Walk-ins will be seen as time permits. Auditions will be in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Irish accents are a must, and performers may prepare a monologue appropriate to the material or read from sides provided on the day of auditions. Sides will also be made available online at centenarystageco.org. The first rehearsal will take place on September 17, 2024, and performances will run October 4 through October 20. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Weir is a spellbinding, beautiful suspenseful realism combining chilling tales of the supernatural with hilarious banter of a small community in the heart of rural Ireland. In a bar in Sligo, Ireland, local men swap spooky stories in an attempt to impress a young woman from Dublin who recently moved into a nearby "haunted" house. And then she spins a yarn of her own...

Character Breakdown

Jack (Male, 50s)

A car mechanic and garage owner

Brendan (Male, 30s)

The owner of the pub in which the play is set

Jim (Male, 40s)

Jack’s assistant in the garage

Finbar (Male, Late 40s)

A local businessman

Valerie (Female, 30s)

“a pretty young woman” who has recently rented an old house in the area after moving from Dublin

Auditions Requirements: Irish accents required. Prepare a monologue appropriate to the material or read from sides provided on the day of auditions. Sides will also be made available online at centenarystageco.org.

How to secure audition slot. To sign up for an audition time please call the box office at 908-979-0900. Walk-ins will be seen only if time permits, so advance reservations are strongly encouraged. AEA and non-union welcome to audition. Please bring recent Headshot and resume.

Important dates: First Rehearsal: September 17, 2024. Performances October 4 – 20, 2024.

Centenary Stage Company is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the performing arts. We welcome performers of all ethnicities, races, genders and backgrounds to audition. We encourage all to bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the audition.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

