Centenary Stage Company to Continue Front Porch Series with Free Outdoor Dance Event

The outdoor dance series will premiere on October 18th at 2pm.

Centenary Stage Company Front Porch Series will continue this fall with a free dance event featuring works choreographed by various professional dance artists and Centenary University Students. The dance event , Outsides the Lines, is a new site specific dance series conceived by Maureen Glennon Clayton, Adjunct Dance Professor Centenary University and Artistic Director of Moe-tion Dance ater and Lea Antolini-Lid , Associate Professor of Theater and Dance Centenary University and Education Director of CSC . The outdoor Dance series will premiere on October 18th at 2pm on the front lawn of Centenary University, 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown NJ. Featured dancers and choreographers include members of the Moe-tion Dance ater, Andrea Krammer, Phoebe Ballard, Anna Gichan, Olga Rabetskaya, Jillian Pietrie , Lea Antolini , Centenary alum, Cina Gabel and Shelly Goldstein. Also performing is the Centenary Dance Team, Centenary students Jibril Scott and Emma Klein, guest dancers Sarah Arcona, Sammie Goetting, Riley Cole and Madison McHale, Fall 2020 Centenary Dance Courses with work by Te Perez Ceccon, Glennon Clayton, Antolini-Lid, and Petrie. CSC is delighted to present this series for professional dancers and students, acknowledging the importance of dance education and of the arts

will also be live pre- show vocal entertainment starting at 1pm with Centenary Alum and CSC favorite Megan Shmiedhauser (Hair, Nunsense, Jesus Christ Superstar, Young Audience Series) and CSC favorite Jesse Bush (Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Young Audience Series). Songs will include a range of modern folk, pop and country songs for easy listening. The event is free to the public. Audience members are required to wear facial coverings. Audience members are asked to bring their own chairs and/or blankets and follow social distancing protocol. CDC and government recommendations regarding Covid-19, including wearing face coverings and social distancing family groups by at least 6 feet will be strongly encouraged. Reservations for these events are recommended and limited. Please make your reservations by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information email the Stage Company Staff at info@centenarystageco.org. or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company is a not-for-profit regional theatre in residence at Centenary University.

