Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory 2020-2021 Season with BACHELORETTE

The production opens Thursday, November 5.

Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's all student NEXTstage Repertory presents Leslye Headland's: Bachelorette.

The production opens Thursday, November 5th, will run through Sunday, November 8th and will take place in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.

Bachelorette is the story of 4 high school friends, ten years out of high school. Regan, Gena and Katie convene in the luxurious bridal suite of their old friend, Becky, the night before her wedding in New York City. Fueled by jealousy and resentment, the girls embark on a night of debauchery that goes from playfully wasted to devastatingly destructive. Their old fears, unfulfilled desires and deep bonds with each other transform a prenuptial bender into a night they'll never forget. A wicked black comedy about female friendship and growing up in an age of excess.

Directed by guest artist, Georgia Mallory Guy, the cast and creative team of Bachelorette is comprised entirely of Centenary University students. Guy also serves as the Producing Artistic Director of ThinkTank Theatre:TYA in Tampa, FL. She is a noted theatre and music educator, having been a professor at the University of South Florida, Ohio University, and Troy University. Currently, she splits her time between Pittstown, NJ and Tampa. Georgia received her MFA from Ohio University in 2010 and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory is the all student performance division highlighting the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's Theatre Department. Under the guidance and direction of Centenary University faculty and Centenary Stage Company staff, all NEXTstage Repertory productions immerse Centenary University students in every aspect of production. From performance to design, NEXTstage Repertory productions serve as a greenhouse for cultivating the next generation of theatre artists by providing students with the opportunity for practical application while adhering to the professional standard of the Centenary Stage Company.

Performances for Bachelorette by Leslye Headland will be held in The Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Performances run November 5 through 8. Specific dates and times are; Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM; Friday, November 6 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, November 7 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 PM . Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for students and children under 12 and $5.00 for Centenary University students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You