Centenary Stage Company Reschedules Non-Equity Open Call Auditions for World Premiere of TURNING by Darrah Cloud

Centenary Stage Company has RESCHEDULED their auditions for the world premiere production of Turning. Auditions will now be held Thursday, February 4 from 10AM to 7PM in the Lackland Center Dance Studio at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Those who have already made appointments will have the same appointment time on the new date. To reschedule, cancel, or make a new appointment email casting@centenarystageco.org.

All roles are available. Those attending may prepare a monologue appropriate to the material or read from sides. Sides will be provided and are available online at CentenaryStageCo.Org/casting-call. Also, be prepared to move if individuals have examples of dance and/or gymnastic skills. Dance experience and/or some gymnastics ability is a plus. If unable to attend, send resumes to boxoffice@centenarystageco.org Att: Casting. Rehearsals begin February 9 with performances running from February 25 to March 7.

Seeking the following roles:

Mary: early 20s, part of the gymnastics team; she is "all Brooklyn, Irish"

Jennie: early 20s, part of the gymnastics team; heavy NJ accent. Italian heritage

Ada: early 20s, part of the gymnastics team, heavy NJ accent. Italian heritage

Jesse Owens: Yes, that Jessie. Early 20's, part of the men's Olympic Team

Inspired by the 1st U.S Women's Gymnastics Team at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. In the heart of 1930s Newark, a group of scrappy young women began to train in backyard gyms for what would become the experience of a lifetime. Darrah Cloud's new play "Turning" is sponsored in part by the NJ Stage Exchange Program, in collaboration with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. "Turning" was developed in CSC's Women Playwrights Series; Inspired by the real-life stories of the 1st US Women's Gymnastics Team members, including Hackettstown resident, Ada Lunardoni, and the memoirs of Jesse Owens.

For more information or to download sides visit centenarystageco.org. To schedule an appointment please call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. To get tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

The 2020 -2021 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors: Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.