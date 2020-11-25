Centenary Stage Company Offers Special Black Friday Sales Events

Centenary Stage Company is offering a special Black Friday Sales event, Friday November 27.

The sale features $10.00 off any adult ticket for any performance of A Christmas Carol and/or January Thaw Music events; The Blue Dahlia, and Chuchito Valdés. To take advantage of the offer, use coupon code HUMBUG at check-out online at centenarystageco.org, over the phone at (908) 979-0900, or in-person at the Centenary Stage Company box office.

The Centenary Stage Company box office will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and resume regular business hours Friday, November 27. Terms and conditions of the offer apply; this sale is only available Friday, November 27th, 2020 from 12:00 am until 11:59 pm, due to social distancing guidelines there is a limit of 2 per order, and this offer may not be combined with any other discount or special offer. Non-transferable, non-refundable, all sales are final.

Additionally, Centenary Stage Company is offering a special discounted group rate for Boy and Girl Scout Troops. The group rate features discounted tickets at $10 per scout, $17.50 per leader, and $20 per accompanying parent. As with all CSC group rates, group sales must be reserved in advance over the phone through the Centenary Stage Company box office. The group rate is available for any performances of A Christmas Carol. For more information, or to reserve seating please call the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Centenary Stage Company is bringing to the stage a brand-new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley. This new adaptation of Charles Dickens' ghostly timeless classic features a small ensemble of actors portraying multiple parts.

The production is not a musical but a play with music featuring original arrangements by Kevin Lynch. The production is helmed by CSC's award winning artistic director, Carl Wallnau who directs and portrays Ebenezer Scrooge and features a host of CSC favorites. A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley will be presented November 27 through December 13 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursdays, December 3 and 10 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, November 27 and December 4 and 11 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, November 28 and December 5 and 12 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, November 29 and December 6 and 13 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2 and Saturday, December 5th. Regular ticket pricing for A Christmas Carol ranges from $25 - $29.50 for adults with discounts for seniors, students, and children under 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

