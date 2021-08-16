Centenary Stage Company Finishes Up Summer Season with THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS

Centenary Stage Company's 2021 Summer Season will close on Saturday, August 21 with The British Invasion Years. This event is a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary Club and will have 2 performances on Saturday, August 21 at 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm with a live stream of the 8:00 pm performance available.

Both performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for this event are $35.00 for orchestra seating and $30.00 for balcony seating, and all tickets increase by $5.00 the day of the performances. Live stream links can be purchased for $10.00 per link. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

The British Invasion Years are more than just the Beatles, this nostalgic musical tribute spans the entire 60s British Invasion era with music from both sides of the Atlantic, and is three acts in one! The first act includes songs by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Hollies, Herman's Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Manfred Mann and many others. The American Response follows, with music by such legendary artists as The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas, The Turtles, Paul Revere & The Raiders, to name just a few. This journey through the 1960s concludes with an extraordinary finale with songs from the four lads that started it all- The Beatles! The group has shared the stage with legendary artists such as The Beach Boys, Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band, Leon Russell, and many, many more.

This event is a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary Club. The Hackettstown Rotary is a group of professionals with a dedicated focus on making positive changes to the community. Throughout the year the Hackettstown Rotary holds different fundraisers to help give back to the community and make a difference.

For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.