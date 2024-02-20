Centenary Stage Company Enters Second Weekend Of Shows With Production Of Moliere's TARTUFFE

Centenary Stage Company begins its second week of performances of their Spring Professional Theatre Series production of Tartuffe by Moliere as adapted by Richard Wilbur. This next week of the run will feature an additional matinee performance on Wednesday, February 21 at 2:00 PM and buy-one-get-one ticket special on Thursday, February 22 for in person ticket purchases on the day of the performance.

In the classic comedic play Tartuffe, the title character fakes extreme piety to gain the affection of Orgon, the patriarch of a family Tartuffe stays with as a houseguest. Orgon's adulation of Tartuffe tears the family apart. To save Orgon from his own folly and themselves from its consequences, Orgon's family launches a campaign to expose and punish Tartuffe, rescue their own futures, and restore harmony to their lives. Randall Duk Kim is Co-Directing and starring in the production with his wife and American Player's Theatre Co-Founder, Anne Occhiogrosso who also plays Dorine. Randall Duk Kim takes on the role of Orgon, the protagonist of the play.

Orgon is a wealthy middle-aged head of household who has a demanding mother, a son and daughter of marriageable age, an attractive second wife, and a smart-mouthed servant. Once an able and wise man, Orgon has succumbed to religious zealotry, using morality to exercise power over his family. The CSC production also stars many familiar names to CSC and some new ones.

The cast includes: Carl Wallnau, Randall Duk Kim, Anne Occhiogrosso, Collen Smith Wallnau, Diana Cherkas, Nick Bettens, Erin Clark, Luis Rodriguez, Jordan Kaplan, Mark Carovale, Jeremy Ashton, Kai Vialva, Malakii A. Layton, and Olivia Tomlin.

Tickets and More Information

Tickets for Tartuffe range from $25.00 – $29.50 for adults and $15.00 - $17.50 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place: Thursdays, February 22 and 29 at 7:30 pm Fridays, February 23 and March 1 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, February 24 and March 2 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, February 25 and March 3 at 2:00 pm; with additional matinee performances on Wednesdays February 21 & 28 at 2:00 pm.

Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre located in the Lackland Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. All Thursday evening performances are also “Family Night” with special Buy-One-Get-One tickets available in person at the box office beginning at 5:30 pm. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.