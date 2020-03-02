Centenary Stage Company Dance And Music Doubleheader This Weekend

Centenary Stage Company will present a dance and music doubleheader this weekend, March 7th and 8th. Under the artistic direction of Maureen Glennon Clayton, moe-tion dance theater will present an evening of dance as part of Centenary Stage Company's 2019-2020 Professional Dance Series, Saturday, March 7th at 8:00 pm.

Centenary Stage Company will then continue its Professional Music Series with Act III: A Musical Journey featuring Irish Tenor, Timothy Smith, on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 pm. Both performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

The Saturday evening performance by moe-tion dance theater will showcase five noteworthy pieces, two of which will be world premieres: tHEre and green-eyed. tHEre is a male duet, choreographed by Glennon Clayton in collaboration with dancers Bryan Matland and Andrew Kruep, exploring the stereotype of a strong man. It finds moments of vulnerability and tenderness, while portraying a relationship of mutual support. green-eyed, a fun, silly piece about jealousy, is choreographed by Glennon Clayton and Centenary Stage Company's own Lea Antolini, tour director for the YAS (CSC's Young Audience Series) and Centenary University professor. Glennon Clayton will also present Betty, a piece she choreographed about her grandmother who suffered with dementia. Set and Fabrication Design by Angus Clayton. Also showcasing at the concert will be Ebb & Flow, a piece exploring the waves of energy within ourselves and amongst others. Finally, moe-tion dance theater company member, Rachel Brown will present Making Herstory, inspired by the saying, "real Queens straighten each other's crowns." This piece represents the power of women and the strength they use to support one another, brushing aside stereotypes and expectations.

Maureen Glennon Clayton, who resides in Flemington, is a well-known dancer, choreographer and dance educator in NJ. She holds a full-time teaching position at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School and is an adjunct professor at Centenary University. Maureen is a graduate of Montclair State University, where she earned her BFA in Dance and County College of Morris, where she earned her AS in Recreation& Leisure/Dance. Her modern dance theater company, moe-tion dance theater, is dedicated to experimenting and creating new forms of expression. Known for its diverse repertory and collaborative work, moe-tion dance theatre has performed at numerous festivals, showcases and venues throughout the tri-state area. Its mission is to create an atmosphere of individualistic contribution, allowing dancers, collaborators and audiences to explore their own thoughts, interpretations and ideas of the subject matter presented.

The moe-tion dance theater performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue Hackettstown, NJ on Saturday March 7th at 8:00 pm. Ticket prices are $22.50 Adult, $15.00 Children Under 12/Student. Ticket prices increase $5.00 on day of performance.

Then on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 pm, come and celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with us as Centenary Stage Company presents Act III: A Musical Journey featuring Irish Tenor, Timothy Smith. Act III: A Musical Journey tells of Timothy Smith's journey through becoming an Irish tenor, singing for three US Presidents and how life can come full circle, if we work at it. Enjoy a matinee of Irish favorites, amongst other great songs of the last 50 years, in this wide ranging program about life, family and Smith's love of the stage.

Timothy Liam Smith, a stage veteran since the age of five, has been performing in America and Europe for over 50 years. His credits include dozens of television commercials, independent films, television pilots, regional theater, opera and over 30 years of Irish Tenor performances. Smith was a regular performer with the Celtic Theater Company, in residence at Seton Hall University for many years. Outside of the theater, Tim has been a councilman and Mayor in Roxbury Township and owns and operates a financial services company.

Act III: A Musical Journey will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue Hackettstown, NJ on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $22.50 for all seats in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.





