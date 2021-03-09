Centenary Stage Company And Centenary University's Nextstage Repertory Presents SWEAT By Lynn Nottage

Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory presents Lynn Nottage's Sweat March 25 - 29 in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson St. on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for children under 12, and are available on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900.

Set near the playwright's hometown of Reading, PA, Pulitzer prize winning SWEAT details the life of a close-knit group of friends who have been affected by their factory closing, ending the only way of life the town has known for generations.

In one of the poorest cities in America, Reading, Pennsylvania, a group of down-and-out factory workers struggle to keep their present lives in balance, ignorant of the financial devastation looming in their near future. Based on Nottage's extensive research and interviews with residents of Reading, SWEAT, is a topical reflection of the present and poignant outcome of America's economic decline and a nuanced yet powerful drama that reminds audiences of the stacked deck still facing workers searching for the American dream.

Lynn Nottage is the recipient of two Pulitzer Prize Awards for Drama for SWEAT (2017) and Ruined (2009). She is the first woman playwright to be honored twice. The production is directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Arts, Stephen Davis and features a cast and creative team of Centenary University students.

SWEAT will run from March 25 - 29, 2021 in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Specific performance dates and times are Thursday, March 25 at 7:30 pm; Friday, March 26 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, March 27 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, March 28 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, March 29 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15.00 for Adults and $10.00 for children under 12/students. Centenary Stage Company will also offer a special free live stream of the Saturday, March 27 8:00 PM performance. The live stream will be made available at centenarystageco.org/nextstage-rep-sweat.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.