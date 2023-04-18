Celebrate The Holidays With THE ILLUSIONISTS MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS at NJPAC

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing spectacle featuring the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions and will be at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, December 7th 2023 at 8 p.m.



THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show's creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson, director Neil Dorward and creative director Jim Millan. Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth.



Tickets to see The Illusionists go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

