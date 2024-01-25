Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At New Jersey Performing Arts Center In Newark With Trinity Irish Dance

This Saint Patrick's Day celebration showcases breathtaking displays of athleticism through high-energy performances and modern takes on a timeless, traditional art form.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day At New Jersey Performing Arts Center In Newark With Trinity Irish Dance

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark with The Trinity Irish Dance Company on Sunday, March 17th at 7:00 p.m.
 
This Saint Patrick's Day celebration showcases breathtaking displays of athleticism through high-energy performances and modern takes on a timeless, traditional art form.
 
Under the lead of Mark Howard, founding artistic director/choreographer – and recent inductee into the 2023 Irish American Hall of Fame –the internationally-renowned Trinity Irish Dance Company brings world premiere work to NJPAC!

"Sophisticated and commanding" (Los Angeles Times), the Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) is the birthplace of progressive Irish dance, an innovative movement genre that "ushered in a new era for Irish step dance" (Chicago Tribune). Kicking off St. Patrick's Day with their unique vision to fuse vibrant Irish traditions with ever-evolving American innovation, their mixed rep program will include two world premiere works:

Taking the Mick, choreographed by Mark Howard and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy, takes the versatility of these artists to a new level through multi-genre vignettes of rapid-fire footwork, theatrics, and twisted traditions. Drawing upon the American Vaudeville era and its place in Irish step dance history, Taking the Mick blends commentary and innovation through a movement that is at once whimsical and fierce.

P.O.V. is a new work by elusive, renowned choreographer Harrison McEldowney, who has come out of retirement specifically for Trinity Irish Dance Company with a concept that brings a unique "point of view" to audiences who constantly ask, "What is it like to be a Trinity Irish dancer?" A collaboration between two Chicago dance community stalwarts, P.O.V. provides the audience with a unique "lens" into TIDC's fast-paced movement genre. Each performance is unique to its audience and venue–you must be there to believe what you see!
 
The Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) creates a thrilling fusion of customs and innovation. Imagine Irish fiddle meets electric guitar, with explosive choreography that ignites the stage and sends your heart racing. It is a breath of artistic fresh air, but still guaranteed to leave you breathless.
 
The Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) prides itself in its mission to preserve the integrity and ancestral roots of Irish dancing. Trinity Irish Dance Company stands apart in a world saturated with showy, cliche Irish dance productions. They prioritize artistic exploration and push the boundaries of the form in its natural state. Michelle Dorrance, the renowned choreographer of their show "American Traffic," defines them as "the cutting edge of Irish dance," achieving a "powerful combination of cultural depth, innovation, and artistry."
 
From its inception over 30 years ago, TIDC has been more than just a dance troupe; it has been a beacon for female empowerment and inclusivity. Their stage serves as a platform for powerful women to bring the thunder and shatter stereotypes, redefining the landscape of Irish dance. With every step and captivating performance, TIDC continues to carve a path for equality and artistic freedom. They are unapologetically feminist, unafraid to break down barriers and challenge the status quo.
 
Don't miss this extraordinary St. Patrick's Day Celebration with the Trinity Dance Company, tickets are on sale now at njpac.org or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
     
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States.  It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day.  As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city.  Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts.  

NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.  Visit Click Here for more information.




