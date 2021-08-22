Casting Announced For THE GHOST TRAIN at Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre's production of THE GHOST TRAIN has been cast!

Teddie Deakin - Sean Buckley

Elsie Winthrop - Rachel Alt

Richard Winthrop - Jay Stephenson

Peggy Murdock - Ingrid Kotttke

Charles Murdock - Damon Fischetti

Saul Hodgkin - Derek Tarson

John Sterling - Arthur Carlson

Miss Bourne - Erica Wynzel

Julia Price - Judy Wilson

Arnold Ridley's A Ghost Train is a comedy suspense thriller about a group of travelers stuck in a haunted train station at night in the 1930s. The station master tries to persuade them to leave the site as he is closing the station for the night. They refuse to leave, citing the lack of alternative accommodation for several miles around. He warns them of the supernatural danger of a spectral passenger train, the ghost of one that fatally wrecked in the locality several years before, that sometimes haunts the line at night, bringing death to all who set eyes upon it. Incredulous of his story, they still refuse to leave, and he departs leaving them facing a night at the station.

Performances: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 8:00 PM

October 17, 24, 30 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55231