Casting Announced For THE GHOST TRAIN at Nutley Little Theatre
Performances will run this October.
Nutley Little Theatre's production of THE GHOST TRAIN has been cast!
Teddie Deakin - Sean Buckley
Elsie Winthrop - Rachel Alt
Richard Winthrop - Jay Stephenson
Peggy Murdock - Ingrid Kotttke
Charles Murdock - Damon Fischetti
Saul Hodgkin - Derek Tarson
John Sterling - Arthur Carlson
Miss Bourne - Erica Wynzel
Julia Price - Judy Wilson
Arnold Ridley's A Ghost Train is a comedy suspense thriller about a group of travelers stuck in a haunted train station at night in the 1930s. The station master tries to persuade them to leave the site as he is closing the station for the night. They refuse to leave, citing the lack of alternative accommodation for several miles around. He warns them of the supernatural danger of a spectral passenger train, the ghost of one that fatally wrecked in the locality several years before, that sometimes haunts the line at night, bringing death to all who set eyes upon it. Incredulous of his story, they still refuse to leave, and he departs leaving them facing a night at the station.
Performances: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 8:00 PM
October 17, 24, 30 at 2:00 PM
Tickets are on sale now: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55231