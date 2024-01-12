Cast and Creative Team Set For MISERY at Algonquin

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its winter play, MISERY, by William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from February 24 through March 3. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Made popular by the Kathy Bates, James Caan film, Misery becomes stranger than fiction when an acclaimed romance novelist wakes up in the home of his "Number One Fan." Rescued from a wintery car crash, Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, a seemingly kind nurse. When events take a nightmarish turn, the injured Paul realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave. Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, the tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end.



This show contains violence and limited use of strong language. We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.



The cast for Misery includes:



Pamela Wilterdink (Annie) is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut. Last seen in Perfect Arrangement (Barbara Grant- DC Watch award nominee) at Silver Spring Stage in Maryland, she has also written and performed the comedy/variety shows- Poolside, Myth America and the two woman show Ham & Egg in New York City. Other favorite roles in NY and beyond- A Streetcar Named Desire (Blanche DuBois), Flesh & Blood (Joan Crawford), Hedda Gabler (Hedda), and The Miss Firecracker Contest (Carnelle).



Lex Friedman (Paul) is delighted to return to Algonquin's stage, where he recently appeared as in Elf (Walter) and Avenue Q (Brian). He also performs improv multiple Saturdays each month at ComedySportz Jersey Shore. His third album with his 12-year-old son Liam, The World Wasn't Ready, is available wherever you listen to music. Visit lexfriedman.com to learn more about Lex's diverse antics, like his daily Connections-style puzzles, his daily five-minute podcast, and more.



Mile D’Altrui (Buster) is thrilled to be in his first performance since appearing in an elementary school play in third grade. He is excited to make his triumphant return to the stage as Buster the Sheriff! He lives in Sea Girt with his wife and three children. He is a partner in a local insurance agency, Conover Beyer Associates, and volunteers as Chair of the Sea Girt Recreation Commission and Race Director of the Sea Girt 5K.



The Misery creative team includes; Gary Shaffer, Director; Chip Heptig, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design Cosette Lyncheski, Costume Design Jan Topoleski, Sound Design Joe Ficarra, Prop Design and July Nagy, Producer.