Cast Set for THE WEDDING SINGER at Centenary Stage Company's SummerFest

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Centenary Stage Company has announced the cast for its upcoming production of The Wedding Singer, opening July 9 and running through July 19 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

Based on the hit film starring Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer transports audiences back to the outrageous world of the 1980s, where Robbie Hart is the life of every party – until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Filled with unforgettable characters, hilarious comedy, and a high-energy score, The Wedding Singer has become a favorite among audiences nationwide.

Leading the cast as lovable wedding singer Robbie Hart is Matthew Steen, opposite Megan Schmeidhauser as the sweet and charming Julia. Joining them are Jeremy Ashton as Glen, Nicole Boscarino as Holly, Kai Vialva as Sammy, Jack Sisk as George, Cynthia Livingstone and Deidre Worth sharing the roles of Rosie and Angie, and Raelyn Memon as Linda.

The production also features an energetic ensemble cast including Stacie Michelle, Kayla Chirip, Zac Cruz, Evan Finkbeiner, Evan Flick, Cherise Graham, James Kaminski, Maximus Klevence, Miah Moore, Asher Paterno, Joseph Racz, Kylie Smith, Audrey Kate Taylor, Amanda Whitmore, Hunter Grayce Williams, and Josh Zagre.

Adapted from the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy, The Wedding Singer features music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Packed with humor, heart, and a nostalgic celebration of all things ‘80s, the musical’s vibrant score does for the decade what Hairspray did for the 1960s.

Performance dates for The Wedding Singer are July 9 - 19. Tickets range from $20 to $35, with discounts available for students and children under 12 on select performances. Audience members can also take advantage of special Buy One, Get One rush ticket offer for Thursday evening performances. BOGO tickets are available in person at the box office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of the performance.

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