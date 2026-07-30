Interview: Jordan Rashdan and TRUE WEST at Princeton Summer Theater

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Princeton Summer Theater (PST) is presenting True West through Saturday, August This poetic drama, darkly comic and poignant, is Sam Shepard’s landmark work. Follow two estranged brother as they reunite in their mother’s Southern Californian home. Suddenly reminded of their childhoods and all that happened in between, find out what happens when a contested screenplay ignites the fuse of their relationship in this American classic.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jordan Rashdan who plays Austin in True West.

Jordan Rashdan is a NYC based performer, originally from Las Vegas, and a recent graduate from The Stella Adler Studio of Acting (2025). His most recent shows were “The Tempest” as Gonzalo, “Patrick Henry Lake Liquors” as Mickey, “Romeo and Juliet” as Friar Lawrence, “Cymbeline” as Cloten. He is over the moon to be joining PST this summer.

Tell us about the very first time you performed for an audience.

My very first performance was in the second grade, when I was the oldest pig in the Three Little Pigs. But, the first meaningful performance that got me invested in theater was a comical tap musical written in the 1980s called 42nd Street. It was my first musical, and I’d never had an opportunity to be a part of something so big and glamorous. It was quite frightening to be entrusted with such work as a sixteen-year-old; I was scared, I made mistakes, but I got to get up on the stage and found the thing I loved most in the world. There was something so special about being able to make an audience laugh, to be a part of a story they enjoyed, and to discover living on stage, unafraid to take up space and bond with a role; and it was the first time in my life I was deeply proud of myself. Even seven years later, it’s my mother’s favorite show I’ve ever done.

Who would you credit with encouraging your acting career?

It was my mom. Growing up in a non-artistic family and being an only child, there was a big burden to have an occupation that was “successful”. I don’t think it was my parents’ vision for me to want to be an actor, more so a doctor, lawyer, maybe even a taxidermist. But once my mom saw how carefree and excited I was when I was acting, whether I was reading a script, performing on stage, or just being a part of something artistic, she relentlessly encouraged me. Even when I doubted myself, she never let me give up on that spark and made sure I kept fighting for the thing that made me happy. I wouldn’t be here without her today. Love you, mom.

What do you think makes PST so outstanding in the area?

It’s loyal community. Princeton Summer Theater has this reputation for hardwork, for grit and for returning artists and administrators creating fantastic things. Not being from New Jersey, this quaint town’s value of art and theater has really stood out to me. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many patrons and subscribers of the theater and it's heartwarming to see what excites them about keeping theater alive and prominent in Princeton. Princeton Summer Theater embraces this: creating works of passion and excitement for the community. The dedication of its leadership and company, and reciprocally the loyalty of its community is remarkable.

We'd love to know all about your character in True West.

I’m currently playing Austin who has an anxious artistic mind and reflective of the personal story of the playwright, Sam Shepard. Austin has, in an attempt to break away from his familial lineage, become an Ivy-League screenwriter. His brother Lee, conversely, is a brutal independent drifter who lives off theft in the desert. Separated by a 5 year long estrangement, that silence comes to a screeching halt when Austin and Lee reunite in their mother’s home. Austin desperately tries to avoid taking on the abusive qualities he grew up with, but when he loses everything, he is then slingshotted into the violent drifter he never wanted to be.

What can audiences expect when they come to the show?

A scorchingly intense sibling rivalry, highlighted with beautiful moments of connection between two polar opposites, is the anchor point for an ecstatic and cathartic resolution of the brothers. It’s hilarious, uncomfortable, and a little bit scary at points. True West is something never before seen at Princeton Summer Theater -- audiences are definitely in for a treat!

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

After Princeton Summer Theater, I’ve begun work on a mockumentary about the daily lives of drama school students and am proud to say a short film I was in recently was released, The Spider. I was featured in a playwright’s staged reading, with whom I look forward to working with again. As a New York City based performer, I plan to continue to audition, collaborate with fellow artists, and get the chance to work on developing projects. I look forward to doing more live theater, and maybe PST if that crosses my path again next year!

Anything else, absolutely anything you'd like BWW NJ readers to know.

Most importantly, I’m passionate about sharing passionate projects with impassioned audiences.

Follow Jordan on Instagram @jordanrashdan.

To learn more about Princeton Summer Theater and to purchase tickets, please visit Princeton Summer Theater.

Photo Credit: Remy Yin

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