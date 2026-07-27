Shyne to Bring 2622 LGND Tour to Loew's Jersey Theatre With Barrington Levy and Lil' Cease

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Shyne will bring the 2622 LGND Tour to the newly restored Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City on Friday, November 6, at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature Shyne alongside reggae artist Barrington Levy and rapper Lil' Cease. Audiences can expect performances of songs including Shyne's "Bad Boyz," "Bonnie & Shyne," "Whatcha Gonna Do," and "Commission," as well as Barrington Levy's "Here I Come," "Murderer," and "Under Mi Sensi." Lil' Cease is also set to perform favorites from his work with Junior M.A.F.I.A., including "Player's Anthem" and "Get Money."

The performance will be among the first concerts at the recently restored Loew's Jersey Theatre, the historic Journal Square venue that originally opened in 1929 as one of the Loew's "Wonder Theatres." Following an extensive restoration, the theater has reopened as a live entertainment venue with a capacity of 2,600 to 4,000 guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. ET.

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